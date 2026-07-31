Police say mother used online-bought chemical to poison three children in Lahore’s Valencia Town

LAHORE – Police have solved the case involving the deaths of a US national woman and her three children in Lahore’s Valencia Town area, with investigators identifying the mother as the main suspect.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Investigation said two people allegedly linked to the supply of a chemical had been arrested. The two arrested suspects include the owner of an online chemical store and a delivery rider who was allegedly involved in providing the chemical.

Police said the investigation revealed that the woman had been experiencing mental stress and had searched online for methods of suicide. During this period, she allegedly contacted an online chemical seller, who provided potassium cyanide after receiving Rs138,540 through a money transfer service.

Investigators said the woman had travelled from the United States to Lahore with her husband and three children and was living in a rented house in Valencia Town. According to police, she arranged delivery of the chemical parcel to the residence of a friend, where it was received on July 16.

Police said the investigation found that on July 17, the woman allegedly mixed potassium cyanide into ice cream and gave it to her three children — 15-year-old Rehan, 11-year-old Arisha, and 9-year-old Arsal. After giving the substance to the children, police said, she consumed the same ice cream herself and also attempted to give it to her husband.

The DIG Investigation said the woman’s husband, Nasir, underwent a polygraph test and detailed questioning, but forensic evidence indicated that the mother was responsible for poisoning the children and herself.

Police said CCTV footage and other evidence helped identify and arrest the two suspects allegedly involved in supplying the chemical.