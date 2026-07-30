Geo News London Bureau Chief Murtaza Ali Shah Assaulted While Covering Kashmir Protest

LONDON – Geo News London Bureau Chief Murtaza Ali Shah was assaulted and injured while covering a march organised by supporters of the proscribed Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) in London on Thursday.

Thousands of British Kashmiris gathered at Hyde Park before marching towards the Pakistan High Commission in central London to voice concerns over the situation in Azad Kashmir. Demonstrators called for an end to violence, restoration of basic rights and the resumption of dialogue.

The protest remained largely peaceful, with most participants maintaining an orderly environment throughout the march.

🚨

Shocking!

Banned Action Committee thugs led by Ashiq Firdousi brutally attack neutral Geo reporter Murtaza Shah in London.

One attacker openly admits it.

Even a journalist critical of Pakistan wasn’t spared.

These extremists are violent everywhere Pakistan or UK.

British… pic.twitter.com/mpLFzp1a4K — Strategic Warfare (@WarUpdatespp) July 30, 2026

However, eyewitness accounts and videos circulating on social media showed that Shah was attacked while reporting near the Pakistan High Commission. According to witnesses, at least two men approached the journalist from behind, assaulted him and attempted to block his movement.

The attackers were reportedly angered by Geo News’ coverage of recent developments related to Kashmir. Witnesses said a small group of individuals punched and kicked Shah from both behind and the front during the initial assault.

As the situation intensified, a crowd gathered around the journalist, creating a tense atmosphere. Metropolitan Police officers, along with several protest organisers including members of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) and other groups, intervened to prevent further escalation.

The confrontation continued for nearly five minutes, with a group of three to four individuals repeatedly attempting to approach Shah despite police efforts to separate them. Officers eventually escorted the Geo News correspondent away from the crowd and ensured his safety.

After the situation was brought under control, Shah returned to the Pakistan High Commission to continue his coverage. However, another confrontation occurred later when the same group allegedly attempted to intimidate him while he was performing his journalistic duties.

Witnesses said the incident involved only a small number of individuals and did not represent the behaviour of the majority of protesters, who had gathered peacefully to highlight concerns regarding Azad Kashmir.

Protest organisers also stepped in to calm tensions and prevent any further violence.

Meanwhile, outside the Pakistan High Commission, a small group of protesters continued chanting slogans against Pakistani media organisations, accusing them of what they described as biased coverage of the unrest in Azad Kashmir.