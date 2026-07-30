Bankislami Celebrates Performance Excellence Across Nationwide Banking Network

KARACHI – BankIslami, one of Pakistan’s fastest-growing Islamic banks, celebrated performance excellence across its nationwide network. The Bank rewarded its top performers with cars and other incentives, recognizing their role in advancing Riba-free banking across the country.

Titled Maidan-e-Fateh, the event in Lahore drew on the Bank’s symbolic battle against Riba. Teams from across the country came together to reflect on their progress and reaffirm their commitment to the Bank’s mission of Saving Humanity from Riba.

Commenting on the initiative, Rizwan Ata, President and CEO of BankIslami, said, “Our mission of Saving Humanity from Riba is carried forward every day by the dedication of our people and their commitment to serving our customers. Maidan-e-Fateh reflects our commitment to recognizing the teams whose efforts strengthen service excellence and deliver the high-quality Islamic financial products and experiences our customers deserve.”

Maidan-e-Fateh marks an important step in how BankIslami manages performance and develops its people. It gives employees greater visibility and real opportunities to grow into future leaders, reflecting the Bank’s investment in the people who carry its Riba-free mission forward.