Google announces free one-year Gemini subscription for Pakistani students

Google has announced a major initiative for students in Pakistan alongside the establishment of its first local office in the country.

Speaking at an event, Google Vice President Wilson White said the company would provide all Pakistani students with a free one-year subscription to Google Gemini. An official announcement regarding the initiative is expected later this week.

White said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s goal of turning Pakistan into a hub for $30 billion in IT exports is aligned with Google’s objectives.

According to the Google vice president, the company has contributed to more than Rs3.9 trillion in economic activity for local businesses and households in Pakistan over the past decade.

He added that Google’s ecosystem has supported more than 960,000 jobs in the country.

Hinting at the company’s future plans in Pakistan, White said the establishment of the local office was “just the beginning.”

Following the event, Federal Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja welcomed Google to Pakistan in a post on social media platform X.