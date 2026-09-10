Mobile Phones may become Cheaper in Pakistan after Duty Cuts

ISLAMABAD – Some good news for smartphone users as the price of imported mobile phones could be heading down as the government cuts key import duties for 2026-27.

The biggest relief is reserved for premium smartphones, with phones priced above $500 receiving a Rs. 4,400 reduction in regulatory duty, a move that could make the next smartphone purchase a little easier on the wallet.

Pakistan has introduced a new duty structure for imported mobile phones under its 2026-27 fiscal-year tariff reforms, reducing both regulatory and additional customs charges across several categories. Devices imported as Completely Built Units (CBUs) and valued above $500 will now carry a regulatory duty of Rs. 17,600 instead of the earlier Rs. 22,000. The change lowers the charge by Rs. 4,400 on every handset, equivalent to a 20 percent reduction.

Value Old RD New RD Diff. Up to $30 Rs. 300 Rs. 240 Rs. 60 $30–$100 Rs. 3,000 Rs. 2,400 Rs. 600 $100–$200 Rs. 7,500 Rs. 6,000 Rs. 1,500 $200–$350 Rs. 11,000 Rs. 8,800 Rs. 2,200 $350–$500 Rs. 15,000 Rs. 12,000 Rs. 3,000 More than $500 Rs. 22,000 Rs. 17,600 Rs. 4,400

The changes also extend beyond CBU devices. For the specified smartphone and cellular-phone categories, the Additional Customs Duty has been brought down from 6 percent to 4 percent.

Phones imported as CKD (Completely Knocked Down) or SKD (Semi Knocked Down) units will also benefit from lower charges. Their regulatory duty has been reduced from 5 percent to 4 percent, while the Additional Customs Duty has been cut from 6 percent to 4 percent.

According to the Commerce Ministry, the revised rates form part of the government’s FY2026-27 budget measures. They have been introduced as part of the wider tariff-rationalisation process outlined in the National Tariff Policy 2025-30.

The decision follows a notable increase in Pakistan’s mobile-phone imports. The value of smartphone and cellular-phone imports rose from $1.497 billion in FY2025-26 to $1.888 billion. CBU smartphone imports recorded an even sharper increase, more than doubling to $357.7 million.

With the new rates in place, importers will face lower fixed regulatory charges on CBU smartphones, with premium devices receiving the largest reduction. At the same time, the lower percentage-based duties will reduce costs for specified mobile phones entering the country in CBU, CKD and SKD forms.