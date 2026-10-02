Pakistan gets its Own AI Govt Search Tool for CNICs, Passports, Taxes and Jobs

ISLAMABAD – We are all tired of going from one government website to another just to find basic info, but a new Pakistani AI platform Ask Pakistan aims to change that, putting information from hundreds of official sources behind one simple question.

This frustration could soon end for Pakistanis, with new AI-powered platform that brings information from hundreds of official sources into one conversational interface. Developed by Pakistani tech professional Raheel Siddiqui, Ask Pakistan allows users to simply type or speak their questions in English, Urdu or Roman Urdu and search government-related information from a single platform.

The creator of PakistanGov.online, said the website has recorded more than 7,500 visits from 71 countries in just over 24 hours. According to Siddiqui, more than 1,700 people asked questions, generating over 5,000 answers, with each response backed by an official source.

Around one-third of the traffic came from outside Pakistan, with the US, UAE, UK, Germany, Canada and Saudi Arabia among the leading countries. The creator said most users were seeking information about passports, CNICs and taxes, highlighting continued demand for simple access to basic government services.

He added that users were spending around two minutes on the platform, suggesting they were reading the answers rather than simply browsing. He said the current version is only the first step, with the long-term goal of allowing users to make requests such as “renew my passport” and eventually complete the process through the platform.

Ask Pakistan says it currently connects information from 212 federal, provincial and regulatory websites, bringing together services and information from organisations including NADRA, FBR, BISP, HEC, FPSC and PTA.

The directory also covers provincial governments, police departments, utility providers and courts. According to the platform’s homepage, its system has indexed more than 5,000 pages from official government sources. The concept was inspired by the launch of America.gov in the United States, which uses an AI-assisted interface to bring together information from more than 29,000 government websites.

One of the platform’s key features is its conversational approach. Instead of trying to identify the correct government department or search through complicated menus, users can ask a question directly. The platform supports English, Urdu and Roman Urdu, making it potentially useful for people who may struggle with navigating conventional government portals.

Ask Pakistan says its answers are based only on information obtained from official government websites. It also provides the original source information and, where possible, explains what users should do next.

If the available official material does not provide an answer, the system is designed to acknowledge that rather than generate an unsupported response. Privacy is another major feature highlighted by the platform.

Ask Pakistan says sensitive information such as CNIC numbers, phone numbers, email addresses, passport numbers and bank account details is removed in the user’s browser before a query is transmitted. The platform also says it does not retain users’ conversation histories or associate individual questions with specific users.

Some initial questions and answers may, however, be temporarily cached for around 24 hours after personal identification numbers have been removed.

Despite bringing together information from official websites, Ask Pakistan is not an official government service. The platform cannot access private government records, submit applications, complete transactions or perform services on behalf of users.

It also warns users to verify information directly from the relevant government department, particularly when dealing with details that can change, such as fees, deadlines and application requirements.