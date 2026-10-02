Sidra Niazi’s outfit at Sheroes premiere draws criticism online

Pakistani actress and model Sidra Niazi recently attended the premiere of the film Sheroes, where her outfit sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Sidra Niazi, who began her career as a journalist before entering the television industry, has appeared in several popular drama projects. She is also known for her distinctive looks and has frequently been compared by fans with Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif.

At the Sheroes premiere, Sidra appeared in a fitted top paired with jeans. Pictures and videos from the event quickly circulated on social media, with some users criticizing her outfit and describing it as too bold.

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Sidra is also known for her friendships with several actresses in the entertainment industry and is often seen supporting her fellow celebrities at different events.

Following the premiere, social media users shared mixed reactions to her appearance. Some criticized her outfit choice, while others commented on her overall look.

One social media user questioned the choice of outfit, writing, “Is this Pakistan?” Another user commented that she appeared to be “not getting work,” while another criticized her appearance.

The actress has not publicly responded to the comments surrounding her outfit.