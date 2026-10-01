Aishwarya Rai turns heads with royal look at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again captured fans’ attention with her distinctive style at Paris Fashion Week.

The Bollywood actress walked the runway on September 28 at L’Oréal Paris’ Le Défilé fashion show.

For the event, Aishwarya opted for a black velvet outfit, complemented by a diamond-studded crown that added a regal touch to her look. Her hairstyle and bold red lipstick further enhanced her appearance.

The actress took part in the runway walk at the conclusion of the show, with videos and pictures of her appearance quickly spreading across social media platforms.

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Aishwarya’s latest look, while her presence on the runway attracted considerable attention.