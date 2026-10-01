Pakistan complies with applicable US sanctions on Iran: FO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan has said that Pakistan complies with all applicable US sanctions on Iran.

Speaking at the weekly press briefing, the spokesperson said Pakistan would continue implementing all sanctions regimes in accordance with international and domestic laws.

Responding to a question about the Iran-US conflict, Sajjad Haider Khan said Pakistan remained in regular and constructive contact with all relevant parties.

He said Pakistan was facilitating communication between Iran and the United States, stressing that the dispute needed to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

The spokesperson said Pakistan was urging Iran and the US to fulfil their obligations under the Islamabad Understanding, adding that negotiations and diplomacy remained a viable path towards a peaceful resolution of the dispute.

Regarding the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), he said representatives of all member states, including India’s national coordinator, had arrived in Islamabad.

He termed the visit by a senior Indian official to Pakistan after more than two years an important development.

Responding to another question, the Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistan’s diplomatic team was working to facilitate the repatriation of injured Pakistani nationals and the bodies of those killed in Somalia.

He said Pakistan’s chargé d’affaires in Somalia was in contact with the injured Pakistanis, while the bodies of the deceased would be transported to Pakistan through Ethiopian Airlines.