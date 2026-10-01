DG ISPR exposes Another Indian False Flag Operation in Key Presser

RAWALPINDI – Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) holds an important press conference on another Indian false-flag operation, pointing to a rapidly changing sequence of claims surrounding the killing of an alleged militant in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to timeline presented during the DG ISPR press conference, the sequence began on the night of September 29, when the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps posted an update about Operation Korag.

The post said a joint operation had been launched in the general area of Korag, Tral, following specific intelligence input. Indian forces claimed that vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and, after being challenged, the suspected terrorists opened fire. A fierce exchange followed, during which one terrorist was neutralised. The operation was stated to be ongoing.

Around 7.5 hours later, on the morning of September 30, Chinar Corps issued another update identifying the killed individual as Muhammad Asif alias Hashim Moosa, describing him as an alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant.

The timeline then moved to the afternoon of September 30. Between 2:20pm and 3:33pm, ANI, citing unnamed sources, reported that the individual killed was allegedly a former Pakistani SSG soldier named Muhammad Asif. The report also referenced an image of a Pakistani National Identity Card (CNIC).

Approximately two hours later, at around 3:39pm, India’s Ministry of Home Affairs and Press Information Bureau issued communication confirming the killing of an LeT commander identified by the alias Musa, also referred to as Asif Fauji.

The sequence continued into the evening of September 30 and October 1, when Indian mainstream media and social media reports repeated the claim that the killed militant was a former Pakistani SSG soldier, Muhammad Asif.

Another Indian Army update said that during a search in the early morning in the general area of Kaimbal Nala, the body of one terrorist was recovered. The individual was identified as Muhammad Asif alias Hashim Moosa, with the Indian Army also claiming that war-like stores were recovered from the site.

An official Indian government/PIB communication similarly confirmed the neutralisation of the militant commander.

An India Today headline cited in the material described the incident as:

“Lashkar commander Musa killed in J&K’s Budgam; 4-member LeT group wiped out: Govt”

The timeline presented by DG ISPR places particular stressed on progression of the identification, from an initially unidentified militant, to Muhammad Asif alias Hashim Moosa, and subsequently to claims that the deceased was a former Pakistani SSG soldier.

Pakistan has presented these developments as evidence of what it describes as another Indian false-flag operation.