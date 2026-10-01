New Profit Rates for National Savings Schemes – October 2026 Update

KARACHI – New profit rates have been announced for several National Savings schemes, with returns increased on Defence, Behbood, Pension, Regular Income, Special Savings and Sarwa Islamic Term Accounts.

The revised rates cover Defence Savings Certificates, Behbood Savings Certificates, Pensioners Benefit Accounts, Regular Income Certificates, Special Savings Certificates and Sarwa Islamic Term Accounts. The increases range from 12 to 74 basis points.

New National Savings Profit Rates

Savings Scheme Increase New Rate Defence Savings Certificate 19 basis points 11.80% Behbood Savings Certificate 12 basis points 12.72% Pensioners Benefit Account 12 basis points 12.72% Regular Income Certificate 60 basis points 11.76% Special Savings Certificate 74 basis points 11.82% Sarwa Islamic Term Account — 3 Years 41 basis points 11.57% Sarwa Islamic Term Account — 5 Years 54 basis points 11.70%

Defence Savings Certificate

The profit rate on Defence Savings Certificates has been increased by 19 basis points, taking the revised rate to 11.80%.

Behbood and Pension Certificates

The government has raised the return on Behbood Savings Certificates and Pensioners Benefit Accounts by 12 basis points.

The new profit rate for both schemes has been set at 12.72%.

Regular Income Certificate

The profit rate on Regular Income Certificates has increased by 60 basis points, taking the revised rate to 11.76%.

Special Savings Certificate

The Special Savings Certificate has received the largest increase among the revised schemes.

Its profit rate has been raised by 74 basis points, taking the new rate to 11.82%, compared with the previous 11.08%.

Sarwa Islamic Term Account

The government has also increased returns on the Sarwa Islamic Term Account.

For the three-year plan, the profit rate has gone up by 41 basis points to 11.57%.

For the five-year plan, the rate has increased by 54 basis points to 11.70%.

A basis point is equal to 0.01 percentage point, meaning an increase of 100 basis points would represent a one-percentage-point rise.