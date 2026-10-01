New Profit Rates for National Savings Schemes – October 2026 Update

KARACHI – New profit rates have been announced for several National Savings schemes, with returns increased on Defence, Behbood, Pension, Regular Income, Special Savings and Sarwa Islamic Term Accounts.
The revised rates cover Defence Savings Certificates, Behbood Savings Certificates, Pensioners Benefit Accounts, Regular Income Certificates, Special Savings Certificates and Sarwa Islamic Term Accounts. The increases range from 12 to 74 basis points.
New National Savings Profit Rates
|Savings Scheme
|Increase
|New Rate
|Defence Savings Certificate
|19 basis points
|11.80%
|Behbood Savings Certificate
|12 basis points
|12.72%
|Pensioners Benefit Account
|12 basis points
|12.72%
|Regular Income Certificate
|60 basis points
|11.76%
|Special Savings Certificate
|74 basis points
|11.82%
|Sarwa Islamic Term Account — 3 Years
|41 basis points
|11.57%
|Sarwa Islamic Term Account — 5 Years
|54 basis points
|11.70%
Defence Savings Certificate
The profit rate on Defence Savings Certificates has been increased by 19 basis points, taking the revised rate to 11.80%.
Behbood and Pension Certificates
The government has raised the return on Behbood Savings Certificates and Pensioners Benefit Accounts by 12 basis points.
The new profit rate for both schemes has been set at 12.72%.
Regular Income Certificate
The profit rate on Regular Income Certificates has increased by 60 basis points, taking the revised rate to 11.76%.
Special Savings Certificate
The Special Savings Certificate has received the largest increase among the revised schemes.
Its profit rate has been raised by 74 basis points, taking the new rate to 11.82%, compared with the previous 11.08%.
Sarwa Islamic Term Account
The government has also increased returns on the Sarwa Islamic Term Account.
For the three-year plan, the profit rate has gone up by 41 basis points to 11.57%.
For the five-year plan, the rate has increased by 54 basis points to 11.70%.
A basis point is equal to 0.01 percentage point, meaning an increase of 100 basis points would represent a one-percentage-point rise.
Defence Savings and Behbood Certificate New Profit Rates and Returns announced