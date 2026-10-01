A Shared Journey to Future Classics: 2026 iCAUR International User Summit Set for October

WUHU, China – iCAUR today announced that the 2026 iCAUR International User Summit will be held in Wuhu, China, from October 19 to 23. The event will bring together delegates from nearly 100 countries worldwide, including user representatives, media outlets, and industry partners.

Attendees will gain first-hand insights into iCAUR’s latest advancements in brand building, product development and user co-creation, while participating in immersive exchanges and experience activities themed on automotive modification culture.

This year’s summit will debut the inaugural User Modification Carnival, a platform that empowers global users to showcase their original creativity and share modification experiences. Additionally, iCAUR will unveil a global user co-creation framework during the event, unlocking more co-creation opportunities for users to define the brand in their own ways.

Hosted in Wuhu last October, the inaugural iCAUR International User Summit welcomed more than 1,000 user representatives, media practitioners and industry partners from nearly 100 countries. At the event, iCAUR officially launched its brand philosophy “Classic Never Fades”, anchored by the core values of classic heritage, technological innovation and user co-creation.

A series of immersive on-site activities, including the Modified Vehicle Display, the Smart Factory Tour, the Golden Range-Extender Off-Road Experience Camp and the Brand Sharing Sessions, gave attendees a comprehensive view of iCAUR’s products, manufacturing and user co-creation practices. The summit collected more than 1,000 pieces of user feedback, providing valuable input for iCAUR’s subsequent product optimisation and user ecosystem development.

Panoramic View of the 2025 iCAUR International User Summit

Over the past year, iCAUR has established a market presence in more than 40 countries and regions, with the V23 and V27 launched in core markets such as the Middle East and Southeast Asia. As its global footprint continues to expand, this year’s summit will serve as another key offline communication bridge between iCAUR and its global user community. Through the User Modification Carnival and co-creation initiatives, iCAUR will further integrate user creativity and needs into its brand development strategy.

Pakistan Joins the Growing iCAUR Community

Pakistan is one of the newest additions to this expanding global footprint. Through Nishat Group’s NexGen Auto, iCAUR has launched both the V23 and V27 in Pakistan, bringing the brand’s boxy design DNA and Future-Classic philosophy to one of South Asia’s fastest-growing SUV markets. The launch builds on NexGen Auto’s broader track record in the country, having already introduced OMODA and JAECOO to Pakistan and surpassed 15,000 vehicle deliveries within its first year of operations.

With the V23 and V27 now on Pakistani roads, local owners are part of the same global user community the October summit is designed to bring together—one built around personalised expression, modification culture, and co-creation, the same values iCAUR is championing on a global stage in Wuhu.

Building on its enduring brand philosophy and ongoing co-creation endeavours, iCAUR hopes to work with global users to shape “Future Classics” in more personalised ways. More details about the summit agenda, along with product, technology and user plans, will be unveiled in the coming weeks.