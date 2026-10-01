Indian Media’s Pahalgam Claim under fire as Fake posts show suspect as Ex-Pakistani Commando

NEW DELHI — A fresh disinformation narrative surrounding Pahalgam attack comes under scrutiny after India-based social media accounts shared AI-generated image while claiming that a man killed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was a former Pakistan Army SSG soldier.

The viral post attempted to establish Pakistani military connection by presenting unidentified man’s pic alongside SSG insignia. However, the image has been identified as fabricated, while the SSG logo displayed in the graphic is also FAKE.

The development raises fresh questions over authenticity of claims being circulated about the alleged identity and background of a man reportedly killed during an encounter in the Korag area of Indian occupied Kashmir.

Modi-led government paid Indian media outlets claimed that the individual was wanted in connection with the April 22 Pahalgam attack and had links to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The man was identified in reports as Mohammad Asif, also known as Hashim Moosa. The claims went further, with Indian news agency Asian News International (ANI) alleging that Asif had previously served in the Pakistan Army and retired as a Havildar.

According to ANI’s reported profile, Asif was born on March 7, 1980, joined the Pakistan Army in 2000 under service number PA-3106947 and was later inducted into the Special Services Group in 2005. The fake report described him as serving with 4 Commando Yalgar Battalion and was deployed in Balochistan from 2006. It further claimed that he participated in around 10 operations against Baloch insurgents and was credited with 13 personal kills.

However, the circulation of a fabricated image and fake SSG insignia does not establish military background of the individual. The image being used as supposed visual evidence therefore cannot independently substantiate the claims being made about him.

The allegations were subsequently echoed by the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps, which operates under the Northern Command and is based in occupied Kashmir.

The claims also revive a broader dispute that has continued since the Pahalgam attack, with Indian authorities and media repeatedly alleging Pakistani involvement while Islamabad has rejected responsibility and called for an independent investigation.

Pahalgam attack triggered major confrontation between Pakistan and India and was followed by four-day clashes in May last year.

India launched airstrikes on May 7 against targets in Punjab and Azad Kashmir, after which Pakistan announced that it had shot down several Indian aircraft in air-to-air engagements. The two countries subsequently exchanged further strikes against military targets before a ceasefire was reached on May 10 following US intervention.