DG ISPR addresses Press Conference today on Security Situation

RAWALPINDI – Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry will hold key press conference at 5pm today amid intensified counterterrorism operations in Pakistan and across the western border.

The military’s media wing is expected to brief journalists on the prevailing security situation, recent counterterrorism operations, important national security developments and other key issues.

The presser comes as security forces continue operations against militants in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while Pakistan has also carried out strikes against militant hideouts in Afghanistan.

In a recent operation in Kachhi district of Balochistan, security forces killed six militants belonging to Fitna al-Hindustan. The operation targeted militant positions, while weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the area. A clearance operation is reportedly continuing following the action.

Pakistan Army carried out operations against militant hideouts in Afghanistan, killing 22 militants. The strikes targeted alleged safe havens and camps associated with Fitna al-Khawarij, Fitna al-Hindustan and affiliated groups.

The developments have added to growing security tensions along Pakistan’s western border, with counterterrorism operations continuing in multiple areas.