70cc and 100cc Bikes Prices increased in Pakistan; Check New Rates

LAHORE – Road Prince bikes have long been considered a budget-friendly option for daily commuters in Pakistan, particularly in 70cc segment. However, the latest price increase means some of its popular models will now cost slightly more for buyers.

Road Prince revised motorcycle prices in Pakistan, increasing the rates of its 70cc and 100cc bikes by Rs1,000 with effect from October 1, 2026. The company announced the price adjustment through a circular, stating that September 30 was the final date for customers to make payments at the previous prices.

Customers who completed their payments by the deadline will have their orders processed under the old rates. However, payments made from October 1 will be subject to the revised pricing.

Road Prince has not issued a separate model-wise price sheet along with the circular. Buyers have therefore been advised to confirm the latest applicable price with their dealers before completing a purchase.

The adjustment covers motorcycles in the popular commuter segment, particularly 70cc and 100cc models. Road Prince’s lineup includes several entry-level motorcycles designed for everyday transportation, including models from its Passion and Power Plus ranges.

Road Prince Bikes Prices in Pakistan

Model Price Road Prince RP 70 Rs111,000 Road Prince 70 Passion Plus Rs119,500 Road Prince 100 Power Plus Rs121,500 Road Prince 110 Jack Pot Rs123,500 Road Prince 110 Power Plus Rs125,000 Road Prince 125 Rs167,000 Road Prince Bella Rs254,000 Road Prince E-Go Rs260,000

The latest notification means buyers making payments from October 1 will have to account for the revised rates, while those who paid by September 30 will retain the previous pricing applicable to their purchases.