Key meeting begin in Islamabad ahead of PTI long march amid governor’s rule rumours

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari is likely to chair an important meeting today to review the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid reports of governor’s rule in the province ahead of the PTI’s long march on October 14.

Reports said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also likely to meet President Zardari at the President House.

The prime minister is also holding an important meeting with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam to discuss the KP situation.

Meanwhile, PTI has revised its strategy for the Islamabad long march and decided to first stage the protest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Reports said the long march is scheduled to begin on October 4. A caravan led by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister will move through different areas of the province before proceeding towards Islamabad.

The possibility of starting the march from Dera Ismail Khan is also under consideration, while consultations are continuing over the route and the final starting point.

Party sources said a strategy had also been prepared to keep the march in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for several days. A tent camp for workers has been proposed at either Swabi or the Attock Bridge.

PTI provincial president Junaid Akbar Khan is expected to lead the march from Malakand.

The party had initially announced September 27 as the date for the Islamabad long march but later postponed it to October 4. Recent reporting also confirms that PTI has been discussing arrangements for the October 4 march, including a possible gathering at Swabi or Attock.