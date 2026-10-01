Pakistan beat Bangladesh by six wickets to reach Asian Games cricket final

NISSHIN, JAPAN – Pakistan have qualified for the final after defeating Bangladesh in the first semifinal of the 2026 Asian Games cricket event, chasing down a target of 112 runs with six wickets in hand.

Pakistan captain Sahibzada Farhan won the toss and elected to field first in Nishin. Due to a wet outfield, the match was reduced to 13 overs per innings.

Bangladesh scored 111 for seven in their allotted 13 overs, with Towhid Hridoy top-scoring with 42 runs. Pakistan’s Sufyan Muqeem claimed three wickets, while Arafat Minhas took two.

Pakistan reached the revised target of 112 in the 12th over, losing four wickets in the process. Abdul Samad remained unbeaten on 30 from 15 balls, while Hasan Nawaz scored 27 off 22 balls. Saim Ayub contributed 21 runs from 12 deliveries.

Pakistan’s victory secured their place in the final of the Asian Games cricket event, which is scheduled to be played on October 3.