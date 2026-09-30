Nida Yasir’s daughter faces trolling over public figure remarks

KARACHI – Silah Yasir Baloch, daughter of television host Nida Yasir, has faced trolling social media after describing herself as public figure.

In an Instagram post, Silah shared an experience involving her family while they were spending time together. She said several people were recording videos of her mother, Nida Yasir, without seeking permission.

Expressing disappointment over the incident, Silah said that being a public figure does not remove the need to seek someone’s consent before recording them.

Her comments subsequently drew criticism from social media users.

Some users argued that Sila herself was not a public figure, while others questioned her remarks about privacy and public attention.

One commenter reportedly said that it was the public that had contributed to their fame.

Another user also criticised Nida Yasir, alleging that similar situations involving people’s consent had occurred on her television programme.