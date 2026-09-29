Walee-Owned 4Thrives Wins PUBG MOBILE Bronze for Pakistan at Asian Games 2026

ISLAMABAD – Walee-owned esports team 4Thrives Walee has secured Pakistan’s bronze medal in PUBG MOBILE at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Representing Pakistan against Asia’s leading teams, 4Thrives Walee has turned an international competition into a national milestone. The bronze medal reflects the players’ skill and determination, as well as the growing strength of Pakistan’s competitive gaming scene.

For Walee, the result carries particular meaning. As a Pakistani organisation that owns and backs 4Thrives Walee, it has invested in giving homegrown players the support and platform to compete internationally. The team’s Asian Games podium finish shows what Pakistani esports talent can achieve on one of the continent’s biggest sporting stages.

“Today belongs to our players and to Pakistan,” said Chaudhry Waqas Ramzan, Director, Walee and 4Thrives Walee. “They competed with discipline, resilience and pride, and brought home an Asian Games medal. Walee is proud to stand behind this team, and we hope this achievement opens more doors for young Pakistani players with the ambition to compete at the highest level.”

Walee’s platforms, BigBaat and Quick Topups, also sponsor the team.

The medal adds to a strong year for 4Thrives Walee on the international PUBG MOBILE circuit. More broadly, it marks another step forward for esports in Pakistan, showing that local talent can stand alongside the best in Asia with the right opportunity and sustained support.