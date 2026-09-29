Foreign Woman tells Court How Late-Night Meeting in Lahore turned into ‘Gang-Rape’

LAHORE – A late-night meeting with friends in Lahore took terrifying turn for a foreign woman. The victim recorded her statement before judicial magistrate, as she recounted how a social gathering at an apartment allegedly ended with her being confined, threatened and sexually assaulted by three men.

According to victim statement, she arrived in Islamabad from Istanbul on September 13 and stayed in Faisalabad for five days before travelling to Lahore. She said she had planned to visit Skardu but was alone, prompting her to contact two Pakistani girls N*** and M**** and arrange to meet them in Lahore.

Diana said she went alone to a café at around 11pm, where M*** joined her. She said M**** told her that N**** was waiting, after which the two travelled to Bahria Town.

At around 2am, a white car arrived carrying two men identified as A**** and M****. She said the group went to an apartment, where they ate before two more men arrived, including one identified as A*** Z****.

She alleged that a girl and boy went into a separate room to talk, while M**** also joined them. She claimed N**** received between Rs20,000 and Rs30,000 from M**** and was told the money was for a party. She said she made it clear that she neither wanted money nor alcohol. The situation, however, allegedly changed rapidly.

The victim told the court that M*** attempted to touch her and that she was subsequently locked inside a separate room. When she asked about girls, she was allegedly told that they had left. She said she repeatedly asked to leave but was allegedly told she could not go because her friend had taken money.

She mentioned being offered to pay Rs30,000 herself, but alleged that A*** Z*** threatened and blackmailed her.According to her statement, the men told her she would have to drink alcohol with them before she could leave. She then alleged that three men sexually assaulted her.

After the alleged assault, she said the three men put her into a vehicle, with M*** driving, and two other sitting beside her. She mentioned that the men took her bag with Rs2Lac in cash, an iPhone 13 Pro Max and a Redmi phone, and refused to return the bag despite her repeated demands. She said they initially offered to return her belongings on the condition that she did not report the matter to police.

She initially told them she would return home but later made it clear that she intended to inform the police. According to her statement, the men allegedly responded with a threat, telling her to complain to police first and then see what would happen to her. She alleged that these men opened the vehicle door and pushed her out.

The victim said she sought help from people nearby and asked them to call 15, the police emergency helpline. Local people came to her assistance, following which police arrived at the scene.

The statement comes as police continue their investigation into the case. Police have said the victim underwent medical examination, which indicated that sexual assault had occurred, while arrests and raids have been carried out in connection with the case. The allegations recorded in court remain subject to the ongoing legal proceedings and investigation.