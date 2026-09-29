10 children inured as school van catches fire in Murree

MURREE – Ten schoolchildren were injured after a van carrying students went off the road near Lower Mohra Bara Hotar area in Murree and caught fire.

According to Rescue 1122, the van went out of control and fell down from the roadside before flames broke out. Children from both private and government schools were reportedly travelling in the vehicle.

Rescue teams reached the scene after receiving information about the accident and evacuated all the children from the van.

The injured were given initial medical treatment before being shifted to Civil Hospital Murree. Some of the children were later moved to Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi for further treatment.

Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said 10 children sustained burn injuries in the incident but their condition was reported to be out of danger.

Rescue 1122’s firefighting team also brought the blaze under control.

School transport accidents involving fires and collisions have occurred in Pakistan in previous years. In 2014, a school van collided with a dumper in Nawab Shah, killing 18 students and three teachers, while a 2013 school bus fire near Gujrat reportedly claimed the lives of 16 children and a female teacher, with seven other children injured.

More recently, a school van in Rawalpindi caught fire in 2023 after a diesel leak, but all students and the driver escaped unharmed. In 2024, around 20 students were safely evacuated after a school van caught fire in Jhelum following a short circuit.

In another incident in 2025, a school van collided with a truck during heavy fog, leaving two students dead and 23 people, including the driver, injured.