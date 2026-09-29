Pakistani forces eliminate seven Indian-backed terrorists in Balochistan, KP

PESHAWAR – Security forces have killed seven terrorists in separate operations carried out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, according to security sources.

In Balochistan’s Chagai district, two militants were killed during an operation in the Nokcha area after they allegedly set fire to an unoccupied water tanker. Security personnel launched the operation when the suspects attempted to escape from the scene.

The terrorists were also involved in carrying out arson and other disruptive activities at different points along the N-40 highway, the sources said.

Security sources said 11 militants associated with what authorities refer to as Fitna al-Hindustan were also killed on August 31 in connection with similar acts of sabotage.

Meanwhile, a separate intelligence-led operation in Bara town of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resulted in the deaths of five militants, the sources said. The individuals were identified by the authorities as members of Fitna al-Khawarij.

Security personnel recovered a significant quantity of weapons and ammunition during the KP operation, while militant positions were also destroyed, according to the sources.

The operations form part of continuing efforts by Pakistani security forces to counter militant activity in both provinces.

Pakistan has faced an increase in militant violence and cross-border attacks in KP and Balochistan since the Afghan Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan in 2021.