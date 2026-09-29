Lahore police arrest two prime suspects in Azerbaijan woman rape case

LAHORE – Police in Lahore have arrested two prime suspect in connection with the alleged gang rape of an Azerbaijan woman in the Defence area, while efforts are underway to apprehend another suspect in the case.

According to investigation police, the suspect identified as Ali was taken into custody from Chishtian and subsequently brought to Lahore for further investigation. Another suspect, identified as Mohsin, had already been arrested, while police are conducting raids to locate a third suspect, named Tanveer.

Police said the two arrested suspects are scheduled to be presented before a court today.

The incident reportedly took place three days ago and involved a 20-year-old woman from Azerbaijan, identified as Diana. Police said she had arrived in Lahore a few days before the alleged incident.

According to the police account, two unidentified women allegedly lured Diana to a café, where three of their male acquaintances were present. The suspects allegedly gave her a drink containing a substance that caused intoxication before she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Police further said the woman was later left near the airport, after which the suspects fled the area.

The investigation remains ongoing, with police continuing efforts to arrest the remaining suspect.