Pakistan plans uniform gas tariff – Expected average rate

ISLAMABAD – The Petroleum Division has reportedly finalized plans to introduce a uniform gas tariff across the country from July 1, 2027, with formal approval from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to be sought for the move.

Reports said the proposed reform would bring an end to the existing cross-subsidy mechanism in the gas sector.

To offset the impact of the change and provide assistance to lower-income households, the government plans to allocate Rs162 billion for targeted financial support.

The proposed restructuring would also replace Pakistan’s existing 12-slab gas tariff system, under which consumers currently pay different rates based on their monthly gas consumption.

Under the new arrangement, consumers would instead be charged a uniform average rate of Rs1,708 per million British thermal units (MMBtu).

The planned changes are part of broader reforms aimed at restructuring the country’s gas pricing system, with implementation subject to the required approval process.