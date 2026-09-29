Two Fitna al-Hindustan Terrorists eliminated after Water Tanker Attack in Balochistan’s Chagai

QUETTA – Pakistani forces have gunned down two more terrorists of ‘Fitna al-Hindustan’ in Chagai district as part of ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fitna 3, following an attempted arson attack in the Nokcha area.

According to security sources, the operation was launched after the militants allegedly set fire to an empty water tanker parked in Nokcha and attempted to escape from the area.

Forces moved swiftly to intercept the fleeing suspects and surrounded them. An intense exchange of fire followed, during which both terrorists were killed, according to the sources. The action comes amid continued security operations targeting militant networks involved in attacks and sabotage across Balochistan.

N-40 Highway Attack

Security sources said the two killed terrorists were allegedly involved in a wider network that had carried out multiple acts of arson and sabotage along the N-40 national highway. The highway, which connects Quetta with Taftan, is considered an important route for movement and trade in the region.

The latest incident started when the militants allegedly targeted an empty water tanker, setting it on fire in an attempt to create fear and disrupt normal activity in the area. Their attempt to flee, however, triggered a rapid response from security personnel deployed nearby. The ensuing gun battle ended with the deaths of both terrorists, according to security sources.

The development comes against the backdrop of an intensified counterterrorism campaign in Balochistan. In September, security forces have reported several operations against militants in different parts of the province, including Chagai, Awaran, Panjgur, Kalat, Kharan, Washuk, Mastung, Quetta and Sibi.

Chagai operation shows continued focus on militant networks accused of targeting highways, public infrastructure and security installations. Security authorities have maintained that operations will continue to prevent attacks, protect vital transportation routes and safeguard local communities.

The state has also reiterated its resolve to counter terrorism in Balochistan, with security forces continuing intelligence-based and targeted operations against militant elements.