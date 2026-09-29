Iris Portal Slows Down Ahead Of Deadline As Pakistanis Struggle To Submit Tax Returns

LAHORE – With just one day left before the September 30 deadline for Tax Year 2026 income tax returns, hundreds of taxpayers are reportedly struggling to file their returns due to technical glitches and sluggish FBR’s IRIS portal.

The filing rush intensified this week ahead of the deadline, with taxpayers complaining that slow system response and technical problems are causing unusual delays and making it difficult to complete the return-filing process.

The situation raised fresh concerns that IRIS portal could face even heavier system load as thousands of taxpayers attempt to submit their returns in the final hours before the deadline. Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has fixed September 30, 2026, as the deadline for filing income tax returns for Tax Year 2026. However, taxpayers say problems with the online filing system are adding to the pressure at a time when the deadline is only hours away.

The issue has become more important because the final income tax return form for Tax Year 2026 was issued only on September 2, 2026. This left taxpayers with roughly 28 days to complete and submit their returns, while changes introduced in the Tax Year 2026 return form also required taxpayers to adjust to the revised filing requirements.

Taxpayers argue that the combination of a late final form, limited filing time and technical problems on the IRIS portal has created additional hurdles for those attempting to meet the deadline.

With filing deadline approaching, taxpayers have urged the FBR to extend the deadline, citing the technical difficulties and slow performance of the IRIS portal.

They say an extension would allow taxpayers who have already started the filing process but remain unable to submit their returns because of system-related problems to complete their filings without facing unnecessary delays.

The pressure is now mounting on the FBR as taxpayers wait for the department to address the reported portal issues or announce any relief before the September 30 deadline.