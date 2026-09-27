Over 71 terrorists killed in Balochistan operations over 96 hours: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed more than 71 terrorists in operations across various areas of Balochistan over the past 96 hours, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military’s media wing, security forces have been conducting operations against groups that it described as Indian-sponsored Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan in different parts of the province.

In Shaban, Quetta, security forces conducted a major operation in which 33 terrorists have so far been killed, ISPR said. Several terrorist hideouts were also cleared, while a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was recovered.

The military said 23 terrorists were killed during operations over the past 72 hours, while security forces cleared a large area of militants.

According to ISPR, the operations also helped eliminate the threat posed by the two groups to the local population. A substantial quantity of weapons and ammunition was recovered during separate operations in Nushki and Mand.

ISPR said more than 71 terrorists had been killed across Balochistan during the past 96 hours as part of the ongoing counterterrorism operations.

The military’s media wing said the operations in Shaban and other areas had dealt a major blow to what it described as Indian-backed Afghan proxies.

It added that the counterterrorism campaign under the government’s “Azm-e-Istehkam” initiative would continue with full resolve, while security forces and law-enforcement agencies remained committed to combating what it described as foreign-sponsored terrorism.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari praised security forces for their operations against militants in Balochistan.

According to a statement issued by the President Secretariat’s Media Wing, Zardari commended the security forces for killing more than 71 terrorists during Operation Shaban and other operations across the province.

The president described the operations against militants identified by the military as Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan as commendable and praised the clearance of several militant hideouts in Balochistan.

He said the operations would continue until what he described as terrorism backed by foreign support and assistance was eliminated.

“The sacrifices and services of our security forces in the fight against terrorism are a source of pride for the entire nation,” the president said.