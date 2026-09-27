Pakistan Navy’s Hangor-class submarine conducts maiden live weapon firing

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy’s newly inducted Hangor-class submarine has successfully conducted its maiden live weapon firing in the North Arabian Sea, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

According to the military’s media wing, PNS/M Hangor launched an anti-ship cruise missile during the exercise, successfully engaging its designated target at extended range with precision.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf witnessed the live firing and expressed appreciation for the submarine’s combat capabilities.

The naval chief reiterated the Pakistan Navy’s focus on enhancing its subsurface warfare capabilities, maintaining operational readiness and ensuring credible maritime deterrence.

PNS/M Hangor is the first of eight Hangor-class submarines being acquired by Pakistan from China under the Pakistan Navy’s fleet modernisation programme.

Pakistan Navy’s newly inducted submarine PNS/M HANGOR successfully conducted its maiden Live Weapon Firing in North Arabian Sea, launching an anti ship cruise missile and engaging the designated target with precision at extended range. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/bHn4VE9L79 — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) September 27, 2026



The submarine is equipped with advanced combat systems, modern sensors, Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology and enhanced stealth capabilities, according to the Pakistan Navy’s Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR).

PNS/M Hangor was commissioned in April during a ceremony held in Sanya, China, which was attended by President Asif Ali Zardari and Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

The submarine arrived in Karachi in June and subsequently joined the Pakistan Navy’s operational fleet.

The induction of the Hangor-class submarines is part of Pakistan-China defence cooperation and the Pakistan Navy’s efforts to enhance its undersea warfare capabilities.