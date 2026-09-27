Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Dirham and Riyal Rates – 27 September 2026

Pakistan’s currency exchange market stays unchnaged on September 27. US Dollar buying rate stands at Rs277.95 and Rs278.20 for selling, while Euro stands at Rs316.53 buying and Rs321.68 selling.

UK Sterling is quoted at Rs373.25 buying and Rs377.65 selling. UAE Dirham is trading at Rs75.75 buying and Rs76.40 selling, while the Saudi Riyal is listed at Rs74.00 buying and Rs74.55 selling. Australian Dollar is quoted at Rs196.25 buying and Rs201.35 selling, while the Canadian Dollar stands at Rs196.73 and Rs201.75, respectively.

Bahrain Dinar is among the highest-valued currencies in the list, at Rs734.84 buying and Rs746.78 selling. The Kuwaiti Dinar is quoted at Rs899.67 buying and Rs901.75 selling, while the Omani Riyal stands at Rs722.85 buying and Rs734.85 selling.

Asian currencies also show a wide range of values. The Chinese Yuan is listed at Rs38.25 buying and Rs38.97 selling, the Hong Kong Dollar at Rs34.94 and Rs35.94, and the Japanese Yen at Rs1.73 and Rs1.83.