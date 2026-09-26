Four booked for ‘Rebellion against State’ over plot to Train Youths to fight Police in PTI Long March

LAHORE – As political situation remains tense ahead of PTI protest, and Long March, and now Lahore police registered a case against a woman and three other suspects over alleged plan to recruit and train a group of young men to fight police and other law-enforcement personnel during the upcoming showdown.

Police detained suspect identified as Muhammad Amin during raid in Lahore’s Defence A area after getting information that he was allegedly searching for 20 to 30 young men to make the PTI protest violent. According to FIR, the alleged recruits were to be trained to fight police personnel and other security officials deployed during the protest, with investigators alleging that the plan was aimed at creating unrest and portraying Pakistan as a failed state.

The case was registered under Sections 505, 124-A, 120-B, 186 and 353 of the Pakistan Penal Code, covering allegations including statements or conduct deemed prejudicial to public order, sedition, criminal conspiracy, obstructing a public servant and assault or criminal force against a public servant.

According to the FIR, a police team comprising several officials and a lady constable was conducting patrol and crime-checking duties at Goldcrest Market when an informer allegedly alerted them about Amin. The informer reportedly told police that Amin was looking for “rowdy” youths who would allegedly be trained to confront law-enforcement personnel during the September 27 PTI protest.

Police say a raiding team was subsequently formed and four people were surrounded. The suspects allegedly resisted the police team and became involved in a physical struggle. While Amin was apprehended, three other suspects allegedly escaped towards a nearby cemetery.

Police say a mobile phone recovered from Amin got a call recording involving a woman. According to the FIR, the recording allegedly got instructions to recruit 20 to 30 young men for the September 27 PTI protest and subsequently arrange their training for confrontation with police.

During interrogation, Amin identified the woman as Fatima Haider, described in the FIR as the wife of Ali and the sister of his employer. The suspect allegedly told police that Fatima had instructed him to prepare a “guerilla-type group” and train PTI-sympathising youths to fight police. The mobile phone and the alleged recording were subsequently taken into police custody as part of the investigation.

FIR alleges that the suspects were not merely preparing for confrontation at the protest but were allegedly involved in a broader plan to create unrest, provoke people against the state and damage Pakistan’s reputation internationally.

Police further allege that the group was being prepared to interfere with law-enforcement duties and create disorder during the PTI demonstration.