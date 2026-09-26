Man abducted from Lahore’s Johar Town found Murdered in Pindi Bhattian

LAHORE – A mysterious disappearance in Lahore’s Johar Town ended in tragedy after 33-year-old Hafiz Haris was found murdered in Pindi Bhattian, with his abandoned car and suspicious ATM transaction adding fresh twists to the case.

The 33-year-old man identified as Hafiz Haris was found brutally murdered in Pindi Bhattian, with investigators now racing to trace the suspects through ATM transaction.

Haris reportedly went missing from Johar Town under mysterious circumstances before his body was recovered from Pindi Bhattian. Police said his vehicle was found around 1.5 kilometres away from the location where the body was discovered.

Investigators found that the victim’s mobile phone was missing, along with cash and bank cards from his wallet, adding another layer to the suspected murder.

A potential breakthrough emerged during the investigation when Haris’s ATM card was reportedly used near Jalalpur Jattan the day after his body was recovered.

Police are now looking into ATM transaction in effort to identify and track down the people who allegedly used the deceased’s card. The case has also triggered anger among Haris’s family after Hafizabad police reportedly buried his body without contacting his heirs.

The development intensified concerns among the victim’s relatives, who have expressed strong resentment over the handling of the body. Lahore police have said murder charges are being added to the case initially registered over Haris’s abduction from Johar Town.

Authorities have also expanded the investigation and are pursuing multiple leads to identify and arrest those responsible for the abduction and murder.