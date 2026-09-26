Sohail Afridi-led PTI Govt in KP faces Ouster Threat over ‘political-terror’ nexus

ISLAMABAD – The future of KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi’s government is facing tense situation as the matter allegedly moved beyond PTI’s planned long march, with sources claiming that the focus is now on end of Afridi’s government in the northwestern region.

A report shared by Geo News quoted a source familiar with the decisions, saying a decision has been taken that Sohail Afridi’s government will go in weeks to come.

It said the long march is no longer considered the main issue and PTI can proceed with the march or postpone it, but the matter has allegedly moved beyond the political protest and is now being viewed through the lens of national security.

The sources further alleged that Afridi and his associates are facilitating terrorists to weaken Pakistan and claimed that this was contributing to an increase in terrorism.

PTI postponed its planned Islamabad long march, with party leaders maintaining that the delay does not reflect any weakness or lack of preparation.

The party has organisational strength and public mobilisation required for the protest. Instead of immediately confronting the government, PTI sources said the party wants to engage in a prolonged political battle, describing its strategy as playing a “Test match” and exhausting the government.

According to the claims aired on the programme, decision-makers are allegedly no longer prepared to treat the PTI march as an isolated political protest.

Instead, the reported assessment is that the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become a wider national-security concern, leading to the alleged decision that the provincial government must be removed.

If such developments occur, it would escalate political confrontation between PTI and the centre.