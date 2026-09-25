PTI’s Long March to Islamabad Deferred until October 5

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s much hyped September 27 long march has been deferreed until October 5 amid growing logistical and political challenges.

The reported move comes as PTI leadership weighs the feasibility of proceeding with the mobilisation while major routes remain blocked and security arrangements around the federal capital have intensified.

PTI lawmakers have discussed postponing the march, with concerns raised over the difficulties of bringing supporters into Islamabad under the prevailing restrictions. Some party members have also pushed for negotiations with the federal government and suggested that an All Parties Conference could be considered in early October. However, the postponement reports have not been universally confirmed within PTI.

PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram has said no proposal to delay the march was under discussion, while party leaders have maintained that preparations for the September 27 mobilisation are continuing.

PTI KP Information Secretary Shaukat Yousafzai has also maintained that the party’s preparations are complete and that the protest will remain peaceful.

Long March on October 5

The proposed October 5 date has gained attention as PTI faces a rapidly changing political and security environment. Some party members have linked any possible postponement to progress on demands including the release of Imran Khan and other political prisoners, fresh elections and investigations into the May 9 and November 26 events.

At the same time, PTI leadership has stressed that any final decision on the march would require approval from the party’s top leadership. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has called for dialogue with the government, saying the seriousness of the situation requires political engagement rather than confrontation.

The uncertainty inside PTI comes as the federal government has significantly increased security arrangements ahead of the planned mobilisation. Rangers have been deployed in Islamabad and several districts of Punjab, with the deployment authorised through October 5.

Major routes leading towards the capital have also been blocked or restricted, while authorities have prepared additional security measures to prevent violence and maintain law and order.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry has meanwhile expressed hope that political tensions can be resolved before September 27, saying there remains a window for dialogue and warning against confrontation.

PTI has repeatedly said the planned mobilisation will be peaceful. The party has also instructed workers not to carry sticks, slingshots or weapons, with Shaukat Yousafzai warning that anyone carrying such items would not be considered part of the PTI protest.

Barrister Gohar has similarly urged authorities to avoid confrontation and listen to the party’s grievances.