Several Taliban killed as Pakistan foils infiltration attempt from Afghanistan in Chaman

PESHAWAR – Pakistani forces have foiled an infiltration attempt from Afghanistan in the Chaman sectory, killing several Taliban.

The sources said Afghan Taliban forces opened unprovoked firomg along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and attempted to cross into Pakistani territory.

Pakistan’s security forces responded to the firing and targeted positions of the Afghan Taliban regime using quadcopters and mortar fire, according to the sources.

The retaliatory action reportedly resulted in the killing of several Afghan Taliban fighters and prevented the alleged infiltration attempt.

Security forces said they remain prepared to respond to any infiltration into Pakistani territory from Afghan soil.

The development follows a similar incident reported a day earlier in the Gulistan sector, where an attempt by Afghan Taliban forces to carry out an attack was also thwarted. According to security sources, several Afghan Taliban fighters were killed during that response.