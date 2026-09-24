PTI considers October 5–10 for Islamabad March as All Parties Conference Plan takes shape

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is weighing a major change to its planned September 27 long march to Islamabad, with senior leaders reportedly pushing for the protest to be deferred to October 5–10 amid an unprecedented security lockdown across the capital.

The proposed change could reshape the party’s entire mobilisation strategy as Islamabad is sealed at key entry points, major highways face restrictions and hundreds of PTI workers and supporters have reportedly been arrested or detained.

The idea to defer the much-hyped Long March comes during a PTI leadership meeting attended by Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, Asad Qaiser, Salman Akram Raja and Junaid Akbar, among other senior figures. According to discussions within the party, a majority of leaders favoured moving the main mobilisation into early October rather than pushing ahead with the September 27 schedule under the current security conditions.

September 27 plan has not been formally cancelled, but its future now appears to be under active review. PTI leaders examined whether proceeding on the original date would allow the party to mobilise effectively or whether a delay could provide additional time to reorganise workers, expand political contacts and prepare for a prolonged protest.

The leadership also discussed the possibility of using October 5 to 10 as a new window for the main Islamabad mobilisation.

The proposed shift would place the protest alongside other political activity already being considered by the party, including a possible All Parties Conference between October 6 and 10.

The security situation in and around Islamabad has emerged as one of the key factors behind the proposed change. Major roads have been blocked, routes from KP have been restricted and a large police and paramilitary presence has been deployed across Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Attock.

PTI leaders reportedly reviewed the scale of these measures during their meeting and discussed how the restrictions could affect the movement of large convoys towards the capital. The party has also faced arrests and detentions, while restrictions on vehicles and machinery have created additional logistical difficulties.

The proposed postponement is not being discussed simply as a change of date. PTI leadership has also examined expanding its political engagement with opposition parties, including continued contacts with JUI-F and PPP.

An APC between October 6 and 10 is among the options under consideration. This would give the party additional time to coordinate its political strategy while continuing preparations for a larger mobilisation. The leadership also reviewed PTI’s organisational position in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan, while discussions included concerns surrounding the roles of Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Raja Nasir Abbas.

The meeting also covered developments surrounding jailed PTI founder Imran Khan. Party leaders reportedly discussed the possibility of moving him to a hospital and potential concessions involving Bushra Bibi. Imran Khan’s release remains one of PTI’s central demands alongside calls for constitutional supremacy and other political objectives.

Despite the possibility of postponement, PTI has continued preparations for September 27. KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi is expected to play a central role, with KP serving as the principal launching point.

PTI and allied groups, including Tehreek Tahafuz Aain-e-Pakistan (TTAP), have previously indicated that the movement could become a phased and multi-day campaign.

Several mobilisation models have already been considered. One earlier plan involved a massive KP convoy being joined by groups from southern Punjab and other regions, with protesters potentially remaining at the Punjab-KP border for two to three days before moving towards Islamabad.