Balochistan’s Young Women gets New Career Opportunities through RISE Programme

ISLAMABAD – A group of 72 young women from Kech, Gwadar and Panjgur completed professional training in beautician and cosmetology, opening new paths towards employment, entrepreneurship and greater economic opportunities under the Government of Balochistan-funded RISE Programme.

The women completed their training at the Institute of Rural Management (IRM), Islamabad, with their achievement formally recognised at a certificate distribution ceremony held at the IRM Complex on Thursday.

Balochistan Education Minister Rahila Hameed Khan Durrani attended the ceremony as chief guest, while IRM CEO Dr. Roomi S. Hayat, Balochistan Rural Support Programme (BRSP) CEO Dr. Tahir Rasheed and Rural Support Programmes Network (RSPN) CEO Shandana Humayun Khan were also present.

Ambrina Bakhtiar, Chief of SDGs, Government of Pakistan, joined the ceremony as a distinguished guest. Addressing the gathering, Rahila Hameed Khan Durrani praised the provincial government’s initiative and congratulated the graduates for taking up professional skills training.

She said programmes that equip young people with practical skills can help create sustainable socio-economic opportunities and contribute to the development of Balochistan.

For graduates, the ceremony marked more than the completion of a course. Coming from Kech, Gwadar and Panjgur, they had travelled outside their home province to gain specialised training and professional exposure.

IRM CEO Dr. Roomi S. Hayat described their achievement as particularly significant, pointing to the determination required by young people from underserved areas to pursue skills and professional development.

Drawing on IRM’s three decades of work with underserved communities, Hayat emphasised the wider economic impact of investing in women. He said empowering women through skills can generate benefits that extend beyond individuals to households and future generations.

He also acknowledged the Government of Balochistan’s commitment to the RISE Programme and appreciated BRSP for its partnership in the initiative.

BRSP CEO Dr. Tahir Rasheed said the programme was designed to go beyond classroom training by helping graduates connect their newly acquired skills with practical livelihood opportunities.

He said BRSP would continue supporting participants through post-training linkages, mentoring, market connections and financial assistance where applicable.

The programme is also expanding rapidly.

More than 450 young people are currently enrolled, including around 200 young women, with training being provided through institutions including IRM, COTHM Karachi and universities in Turbat, Gwadar and Panjgur.

In response to the strong demand, the programme’s original target of 4,000 youth is now being increased to more than 5,000.

The newly trained women said their experience at IRM had strengthened both their technical abilities and confidence.

They highlighted the value of hands-on training, professional exposure and modern learning facilities, saying the experience had prepared them to pursue employment or establish their own businesses.

For many of the graduates, beautician and cosmetology skills can also provide a relatively direct route towards self-employment, allowing them to build independent income streams while contributing financially to their families.