Pakistan fail to reach Asian Games kabaddi semi-finals for first time

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan failed to reach the kabaddi semi-finals at the Asian Games for the first time after suffering a 51-30 defeat to Iran in their final group match.

The loss ended Pakistan’s hopes of progressing to the last four, with the national team winning only two of its four group-stage matches.

Pakistan also suffered a defeat against Thailand during the group stage.

Kabaddi has been a permanent part of the Asian Games since 1990. Pakistan have won six bronze and two silver medals in the competition’s kabaddi event so far.

The national team had secured a kabaddi medal at every Asian Games except the 2014 edition, when Pakistan finished fourth.

However, following the defeat to Iran, Pakistan missed out on a place in the Asian Games kabaddi semi-finals for the first time.