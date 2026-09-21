Pakistan tops Tent Pegging World Cup qualifiers, secures qualification

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan delivered an impressive performance at the Tent Pegging World Cup qualifiers in Oman, finishing first overall and securing a place in the World Cup.

The qualifying round in Oman featured teams from Pakistan, the United States, Oman, Iran, Uzbekistan and Qatar. Pakistani riders put on a strong display throughout the competition to bring the top position home.

Rider Tasawwar Abbas Lak played a key role in Pakistan’s success, winning three gold medals in the Ring and Peg, Lemon Cutting and Relay Single Line events.

For his outstanding performance, Tasawwar Abbas Lak was awarded the title of “Golden Legend” and named the tournament’s best player. He also won a gold medal in the overall competition.

Pakistan’s Muhammad Sagheer Zargar claimed gold in the individual sword event and secured a silver medal in the overall individual category.

International Tent Pegging Federation Vice President Sahibzada Sultan Muhammad Ali praised the Pakistani team for its performance, saying the riders had brought recognition to the country at the international level.

Pakistan’s overall first-place finish and qualification for the Tent Pegging World Cup have been described as a significant achievement for the country’s equestrian sport.