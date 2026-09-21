Mohsin Naqvi meets Iranian counterpart to discuss bilateral ties, regional situation

TEHRAN – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has arrived in Iran on an official visit and held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Eskandar Momeni, to discuss Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations and the latest regional developments.

The meeting focused on cooperation between the two countries in various fields, with both sides reviewing progress on ongoing areas of mutual cooperation.

During the meeting, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir for their efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

Momeni expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s continued efforts to support regional peace and stability, saying his recent visit to Pakistan had been very useful.

Mohsin Naqvi said Pakistan and Iran would continue working to further strengthen their bilateral relations in the coming days.

Naqvi is currently in Iran on an official visit. Upon his arrival, Momeni received his Pakistani counterpart at the airport in Tehran.