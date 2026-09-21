Security forces kill 37 militants in operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, border areas

ISLAMABAD – Security forces have killed 37 militants in ground and air operations conducted in three cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and along the border areas, according to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The ministry said the operations were launched following multiple terrorist attacks inside Pakistan, particularly against civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

An intelligence-based ground operation was conducted in Kohat, Hangu and Tull, followed by limited and targeted airstrikes against militant hideouts and safe houses.

According to the ministry, nine militants were killed during the ground operation carried out in Kohat, Hangu and Tull on September 20.

Militant hideouts in the area bordering Afghanistan were also targeted, resulting in the destruction of three hideouts belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij and affiliated militants.

The ministry said a training centre for suicide bombers was also destroyed during the operation. A total of 28 militants, including several suicide bombers, were killed, while weapons and ammunition stored at the hideouts were also destroyed.

The statement said the threat of terrorism facing Pakistan was emanating from Afghanistan and that the protection and security of Pakistani citizens remained the government’s top priority.

It added that maximum precautions were taken during the operations to avoid civilian casualties and damage to property.

The ministry said the counterterrorism campaign, Ghazab lil-Haq, would continue at full pace under the Azm-e-Istehkam initiative, with a commitment to eliminate foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.