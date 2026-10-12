Jumadi-ul-Awwal 1448 AH Moon Sighted in Pakistan, first day on Oct. 13

ISLAMABAD – The moon of Jumada ul Awwal 1448 AH has been sighted in Pakistan, with the first day of the Islamic month set to fall on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad announced sighting of the moon after committee’s meeting on Monday, October 12. Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony shared official notification confirming the commencement of Jumada al Awwal 1448 AH from Tuesday, October 13.

The announcement was made in accordance with the decision taken by the chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee during its meeting.

Jumada al Awwal is the fifth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, which follows the sighting of the moon to determine the beginning of each month.