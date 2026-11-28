RAWALPINDI – Sigh of relief for commuters as Rawalpindi administration announced further reductions in public transport and goods transportation fares amid back to back changes in petroleum prices.

The latest revision brings overall reduction in fares for petrol-powered passenger vehicles to 16% since November 11, while diesel-powered passenger vehicles operating from D-Class bus terminals and the Pirwadhai General Bus Stand have received a cumulative fare cut of 10%.

The relief extends to business sector, with freight charges for goods transportation reduced by a total of 16%, potentially lowering delivery and transportation costs for traders and consumers. The administration directed all transport operators to immediately implement the revised fare structure and ensure that updated fare lists are prominently displayed inside passenger vehicles.

Officials stressed that the benefit of falling fuel prices must reach ordinary commuters rather than being retained by transport operators.

The latest announcement follows an earlier reduction introduced on November 11, when the administration cut fares for local passenger vehicles by 12%, intercity bus services by 5%, and goods transportation by 10%. Further adjustments were subsequently made in response to additional changes in fuel prices, bringing the cumulative reductions to the latest announced levels.

The administration has warned transport operators against charging more than the officially approved rates. Commuters facing overcharging can register complaints through the designated helpline 1071. Passengers are encouraged to report violations to help authorities enforce the revised fare schedule.