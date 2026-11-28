KARACHI – After witnessing sharp rise on Friday, Gold prices in Pakistan slides down, moving closer to the Rs388,000 mark as international market losses weighed on local rates.
On Saturday, the price of 24-karat gold fell by Rs2,300 per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs387,836. The price of 10 grams of gold also recorded a decrease of Rs1,972, settling at Rs332,506.
New Gold Rates
|Category
|Weight / Purity
|Price
|Gold (Pakistan)
|1 Tola
|387,836
|Gold (Pakistan)
|10 Grams
|332,506
|Gold (International)
|Per Ounce
|$3,653
|Gold (Lahore)
|Gold Piece
|397,500 / 396,500
|Gold (Lahore)
|Pathoor
|393,000 / 391,000
|Gold (Lahore)
|22 Karat
|364,375
|Gold (Lahore)
|21 Karat
|347,812
|Gold (Karachi)
|Selling Rate
|397,500
|Silver (Pakistan)
|1 Tola
|4,851
|Silver (Lahore)
|999.0 Tezabi
|4,980
|Silver (Lahore)
|1 KG Bar
|5,030
|Silver (Lahore)
|10 Tola Piece
|5,050
In the international bullion market, gold prices dropped by $23 per ounce to settle at $3,653, putting further downward pressure on local prices. Silver also experienced a decline in Pakistan. Its price decreased by Rs55 per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs4,851.
Gold Prices in Lahore
- Gold Piece: Rs397,500 / Rs396,500
- Pathoor: Rs393,000 / Rs391,000
- 22-karat gold: Rs364,375
- 21-karat gold: Rs347,812
- Karachi gold selling rate: Rs397,500
Silver Rates in Lahore
The reported silver market rates in Lahore were as follows:
- 999.0 Tezabi silver: Rs4,980
- Silver 1-kilogram bar: Rs5,030
- 10-tola silver piece: Rs5,050