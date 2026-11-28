KARACHI – After witnessing sharp rise on Friday, Gold prices in Pakistan slides down, moving closer to the Rs388,000 mark as international market losses weighed on local rates.

On Saturday, the price of 24-karat gold fell by Rs2,300 per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs387,836. The price of 10 grams of gold also recorded a decrease of Rs1,972, settling at Rs332,506.

Category Weight / Purity Price Gold (Pakistan) 1 Tola 387,836 Gold (Pakistan) 10 Grams 332,506 Gold (International) Per Ounce $3,653 Gold (Lahore) Gold Piece 397,500 / 396,500 Gold (Lahore) Pathoor 393,000 / 391,000 Gold (Lahore) 22 Karat 364,375 Gold (Lahore) 21 Karat 347,812 Gold (Karachi) Selling Rate 397,500 Silver (Pakistan) 1 Tola 4,851 Silver (Lahore) 999.0 Tezabi 4,980 Silver (Lahore) 1 KG Bar 5,030 Silver (Lahore) 10 Tola Piece 5,050

In the international bullion market, gold prices dropped by $23 per ounce to settle at $3,653, putting further downward pressure on local prices. Silver also experienced a decline in Pakistan. Its price decreased by Rs55 per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs4,851.

Gold Prices in Lahore

Gold Piece: Rs397,500 / Rs396,500

Pathoor: Rs393,000 / Rs391,000

22-karat gold: Rs364,375

21-karat gold: Rs347,812

Karachi gold selling rate: Rs397,500

Silver Rates in Lahore

The reported silver market rates in Lahore were as follows: