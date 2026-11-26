KARACHI – Gold prices made comeback in Pakistan on Thursday, with the price of 24-karat gold rising by Rs4,700 to hit Rs378,636.

On a per-gram basis, 24-karat gold is available at Rs32,461.90, reflecting the latest upward adjustment in local prices. The international bullion market also reported gains, with gold prices climbing by $47 per ounce to reach $3,561, providing further momentum to domestic rates.

Latest Gold and Silver Prices in Pakistan

Gold/Silver Price 24K Gold (Per Tola) Rs378,636 24K Gold (10 Grams) Rs324,619 24K Gold (Per Gram) Rs32,461.90 Silver (Per Tola) Rs4,629

Gold and Silver Rates in Lahore and Karachi

In Lahore, the gold piece rate was quoted at Rs390,500 for selling and Rs390,000 for buying. The Pathoor rate stood at Rs386,500 and Rs384,500, respectively. Meanwhile, Karachi’s reported selling rate for gold was Rs389,500.