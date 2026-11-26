KARACHI – Gold prices made comeback in Pakistan on Thursday, with the price of 24-karat gold rising by Rs4,700 to hit Rs378,636.
On a per-gram basis, 24-karat gold is available at Rs32,461.90, reflecting the latest upward adjustment in local prices. The international bullion market also reported gains, with gold prices climbing by $47 per ounce to reach $3,561, providing further momentum to domestic rates.
Latest Gold and Silver Prices in Pakistan
|Gold/Silver
|Price
|24K Gold (Per Tola)
|Rs378,636
|24K Gold (10 Grams)
|Rs324,619
|24K Gold (Per Gram)
|Rs32,461.90
|Silver (Per Tola)
|Rs4,629
Gold and Silver Rates in Lahore and Karachi
In Lahore, the gold piece rate was quoted at Rs390,500 for selling and Rs390,000 for buying. The Pathoor rate stood at Rs386,500 and Rs384,500, respectively. Meanwhile, Karachi’s reported selling rate for gold was Rs389,500.
|Category
|Selling Rate
|Buying Rate
|Lahore Gold Piece
|Rs390,500
|Rs390,000
|Lahore Pathoor
|Rs386,500
|Rs384,500
|Karachi Gold
|Rs389,500
|Not provided
|Lahore Chandi Tezabi
|Rs4,850
|Rs4,750
|Lahore Silver 1KG Bar
|Rs4,880
|Rs4,830