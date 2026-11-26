ISLAMABAD – Residents of capital city will soon have to switch to digital payment methods for all transactions with the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), as the capital administration prepares to eliminate cash payments across its offices from December 1.

The decision is part of government’s Cashless Islamabad initiative, under which the MCI will no longer accept physical currency or traditional paper-based payment instruments at any of its offices, directorates, wings or branches.

OFFICE ORDER IMPLEMENTATION OF THE HONOURABLE PRIME MINISTER’S VISION OF “CASHLESS ISLAMABAD” – MANDATORY ONLINE / DIGITAL RECEIPT OF ALL PAYMENTS WITH EFFECT FROM 01 DECEMBER 2026.

The new system will take effect on December 1, 2026, making digital channels the only acceptable means of settling payments with the municipal authority. The restrictions will cover a wide range of transactions, including government taxes, service fees, property rents, fines and licence charges. Citizens will also lose the option of paying through cheques, pay orders and demand drafts, as these methods have been explicitly excluded under the new policy.

As part of the transition, the corporation has directed all departments to discontinue their cash collection facilities by November 30. Existing manual receipt books must be sealed and handed over to the relevant accounts office, ensuring that no conventional cash collection system remains operational after the deadline.

The administration has also instructed MCI offices to display public notices explaining the new digital payment arrangements so that residents can familiarise themselves with the updated procedures before the restrictions come into force.

To ensure compliance, all departmental directors have been given seven days to submit implementation reports to the Chief Officer, confirming that the necessary arrangements have been completed.

The notification also carries a strict warning for government employees. Any officer or staff member found collecting cash after December 1 will face departmental disciplinary action. The responsibility will not be limited to the individual employee, as the relevant director and head of the concerned office will also be held personally accountable for violations.