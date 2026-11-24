ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis get more relief as the federal government announced fresh cuts in petrol and high-speed diesel prices, bringing their rates down to Rs318 and Rs353 per litre.

Under latest revision, petrol becomes cheaper by Rs1 per litre, while the price of diesel has been reduced by Rs4. The revised rates will take effect from Wednesday, November 25, 2026. Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) said the latest prices were calculated under the petroleum pricing mechanism approved by the federal government.

The adjustment comes shortly after another reduction announced on Monday, when the government cut petrol prices by Rs3 per litre to Rs319, while keeping the diesel rate unchanged at Rs357 per litre.

The latest domestic price adjustment comes amid a decline in international crude oil markets, where prices dropped to their lowest levels in approximately three months on Tuesday.

Expectations of rising crude supplies and a possible global oil surplus weighed on market sentiment, although concerns over shipping disruptions through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz continued to pose risks. Brent crude futures fell 20 cents, or 0.2%, to $89.17 per barrel by 1107 GMT after touching their lowest level since August 27.