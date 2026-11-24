The Pakistan hockey team made a superb comeback in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2026, beating South Korea 3-2 after an exciting contest.

In the league match played at the Sultan Azlan Shah Stadium, Hannan Shahid scored two goals to play a key role in Pakistan’s victory.

Pakistan made an aggressive start, with Rana Waheed Ashraf scoring a field goal in the fifth minute to give the team a 1-0 lead. In the 23rd minute, Hannan Shahid scored Pakistan’s second to make it 2-0.

In the third quarter, South Korea’s Seimen Chen reduced the deficit with a goal in the 35th minute, making it 2-1.

In the 53rd minute, Hannan Shahid scored his second and Pakistan’s third goal to extend the lead to 3-1. In the closing moments, South Korea’s Min Hyuk Lee scored from a penalty corner to make it 3-2, but the Pakistan team held on to take the win.

This is Pakistan’s third victory in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2026. With this win, Pakistan have 9 points from four matches and have consolidated third place on the points table.

Pakistan will play their last league match against hosts Malaysia on Thursday.