Pakistani actress Sarah Khan has retracted her statement in which she called her husband, singer Falak Shabir, the father of Abu Bakr, the popular character from the drama serial “Dar-e-Najaat”. After the truth about Abu Bakr’s father emerged in the drama, the actress also apologised to her husband in a humorous way.

A few days ago, a clip of Sarah Khan’s conversation on a morning show went viral on social media. In it, she said she used to panic over small things in the past and would be extremely distressed if something was lost or stolen. According to her, after spending life with Falak Shabir she has learned to stay calmer, and she now understands other people’s feelings and emotions better than before.

During the same conversation, the host mentioned the character of Abu Bakr from the drama “Dar-e-Najaat”, saying everyone was talking about him these days and that viewers felt it was hard to find a man like Abu Bakr in real life. When the host described Falak Shabir as someone like Abu Bakr, Sarah Khan quipped that Falak was in fact Abu Bakr’s father.

However, after the new episode revealed the story of Abu Bakr’s father, Chaudhry Aman Ali Gujjar, Sarah Khan reconsidered her remark. She withdrew her earlier words, apologising to Falak in a witty, tongue-in-cheek manner.

In “Dar-e-Najaat”, actor Shahryar Munwar plays Abu Bakr. The character is drawing attention from viewers not only in Pakistan but also in India and Bangladesh. Fans see Abu Bakr as an ideal husband and admire his gentle nature and loving behaviour.

In contrast, the negative storyline of Abu Bakr’s father, Chaudhry Aman Ali Gujjar, has disappointed viewers. The new episode revealed that Aman had deceived Abu Bakr’s mother, Khush Bakht, after which viewers’ opinion of the character also changed. This revelation prompted Sarah Khan’s humorous reaction to her earlier line.