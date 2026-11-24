ISLAMABAD – Ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is expected to witness leadership shake-up, with faction reportedly pushing to replace party supremo Nawaz Sharif with his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, as the PML-N president.

Senior journalist Muhammad Malick claims that a group within PML-N is actively lobbying for CM Maryam Nawaz to take charge of the party, potentially paving the way for her to be PML-N’s next candidate for coveted seat of Prime Minister in next general elections.

Malick said Maryam Nawaz’s group believe the party needs a leadership transition, partly because of concerns about Nawaz Sharif’s health and his ability to continue handling the party’s affairs as before. The faction reportedly views Maryam’s appointment as party president as strategic move that could strengthen her political position ahead of the next electoral contest and establish her as the party’s leading candidate for the premiership.

The reported proposal may also cause rift within PML-N, as party bigwigs and people close to Nawaz Sharif said might resist the notion. According to Malick, opponents fear that handing the party presidency to Maryam could trigger a major redistribution of political influence within the organisation, potentially changing its existing power structure.

Those familiar with the inide news also said the proposal is not entirely new, revealing that a similar attempt was made around 7/8 months ago but was subsequently blocked. Nawaz Sharif has reportedly not given his final approval to the proposed leadership change.

The reported succession plan has also raised questions about the PML-N’s political arrangements in Punjab, where Maryam Nawaz currently holds a key position. Malick said discussions are taking place within the group about who could take over the party’s provincial leadership responsibilities if Maryam becomes the PML-N’s candidate for prime minister in 2029.

The seasoned journo also pointed to discussions within party circles about the possible creation of new provinces and its implications for the future distribution of political power. He claimed that some within the PML-N believe resistance to establishing new provinces could weaken if Maryam Nawaz assumes the party presidency, arguing that greater political authority would then rest with the federal government and the prime minister’s office.