LAHORE – Over 100,000 cases of missing women were reported in Punjab from 2021 to 2025.

Presenting a report in the Lahore High Court, the Punjab Inspector General of Police said 21,956 cases of missing women were reported this year, of which 1,781 cases from 2026 remain to be resolved. He added that most of the cases of women going missing were reported in Lahore.

The IG said that over 100,000 cases of missing women were reported across the province from 2021 to 2025.

Following the IG’s report, the court asked why 1,087 women had not been recovered. It said the Lahore police team was not capable of working and should be replaced, and ordered that women police officers be deployed in the cases of recovering the women.

The court directed the formation of a special investigation team and sought a report at the next hearing.